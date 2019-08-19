The Kansas Department of Corrections has named two employees of Santa Fe Trail Community Corrections in Dodge City as 2019 community corrections employees of the year.

Clover Kinney, supervisor of Juvenile Services and Amanda Miller, supervisor of adult services, received the honor in July by Gov. Laura Kelly and acting corrections secretary Jeff Zmuda during a ceremony at the Capitol.

According to a news release from KDOC, four finalists were chosen from the 47 top employees named from across the agency in the uniformed, non-uniformed, contract and volunteer categories.

"I want to express my gratitude for your professionalism and commitment to the Department of Corrections’ values in carrying out our mission," Zmuda said. "Your efforts make a meaningful impact in our communities."

Kinney began with Santa Fe Trail Community Corrections in August 2016 as a case manager/program facilitator and later became the Juvenile Services Supervisor in January 2018.

Miller began work with Santa Fe Trail Community Corrections in March 2014 as a part-time program facilitator before becoming a case manager full-time in July 2014.

Miller became supervisor for adult services in January 2018.

More than 3,000 Kansans at eight correctional facilities are employed by KDOC, including three satellite institutions, 18 parole offices and the KDOC’s Central Office in Topeka.

