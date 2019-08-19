1. Dog's Day at the Splash: 4-8 p.m. Monday, Salt City Splash Aquatic Center. Bring your precious pooch to the Splash for this annual event that's a favorite of many! A portion of the proceeds to benefit Cause for Paws, Inc. Dogs must be in control at all times and have the current vaccinations and licenses. Cost is $5 per dog; humans get in for free.

2. Forging the Future: 8 a.m. Monday, Strataca, 3650 E Avenue G, Hutchinson. Hear Strataca executive director Michael Ables talk about Forging the Future. This will give you an opportunity to hear first-hand what the museum is looking to do in the next few years. There will be light refreshments, as well.

3. Hutch Rotary hosts Rion Rhoades: 11:45 a.m. Monday, Atrium Hotel & Conference Center, 1400 N Lorraine St, Hutchinson. Hired in 2006, Rhoades has posted a 89-48 record with the Blue Dragons. Through his first 12 seasons at Hutch, he has placed 239 players into four-year programs with a number making their way to the professional ranks including former first-round pick Cordarrelle Patterson of the Chicago Bears and 2017 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints.