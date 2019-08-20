Dodge City USD 443 was among seven schools and organizations honored Tuesday for outstanding practices in child nutrition and wellness programs.

According to the Kansas State Department of Education, this was the third year the Kansans Can 2018-2019 Best Practice Awards were presented during the Kansas State Board of Education meeting in Topeka.

Dodge City USD 443 was honored for its Kansans Can Serve It Safe program.

The Dodge City program, KSDE said, is about putting food safety as a high priority in the cafeteria with a staff well-trained in safety procedures.

"New hires take the online Food Safety Basics class within the first month, and they take the Food Safety and Sanitation class within the first year," said KSDE communications specialist Ann Marie Bush in a news release. "The Food Safety and Sanitation class is renewed every three years."

Established by the state board of education in 2015, the Kansans Can vision is: "Kansas leads the world in the success of each student."

The other school and organizations recognized were Garden City USD 457, Haven USD 312, Prairie Hills USD 113, Olathe USD 233, Wichita USD 259, Manhattan-Ogden USD 383, Quality Care Services Inc. and Social Innovation Laboratory.

