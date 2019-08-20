There is something very new in the oldest active church in Dodge City.

It is 17 feet tall and 10 feet deep, and made of ash and oak and 399 pipes composed of tin and lead. And with all the components together, it sounds like a symphony.

The brand new united pipe organ at St. Cornelius Episcopal Church was custom built to suit the sacred space and serve not just parishioners but anyone in this city who wants to experience what the symphonic instrument is capable of, said Choirmaster Kerry Kuplik.

It has been a long time coming, he said. The instrument was made in Quebec by the internationally renowned organ-building company Casavant Frères and installed in the nave in the main sanctuary this month according to measurements taken last summer.

"It’s big and imposing, but their architects designed it to look like it belongs in this space," Kuplik said.

It will be ready to play in time for Holy Eucharist at 10 a.m. Sunday.

The company has been building pipe organs since 1879 and has outfitted some of the biggest cathedrals in the world with pipe organs.

A Casavant pipe organ graces the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts in Kansas City.

Until now, the choir has relied on an electronic organ, "but this new organ will have so many more options and tonal abilities an electronic organ can’t just replicate," Kuplik said. "One of the really wonderful things about it is you can literally feel the air moving from it."

The church choir will sing with the organ.

Kuplik was vague about the price of the instrument but said "its a significant sum of money."

Funds came from the church endowment fund, donations and the Mariah Fund, a foundation that provides grants for nonprofit organizations in Dodge City and other communities of southwest Kansas for tourism, heritage and cultural projects.

In addition to regular church services, all are invited to a dedication concert at 6 p.m. Oct. 5 that will feature Kansas City Symphony organist Jan Kraybill, who is an expert on Casavant organs.

For information, contact St. Cornelius Episcopal Church, 200 W. Spruce Street, at 620-227-6975 or email the church at stcorneliusdodgecity@gmail.com.

