Training is underway for several elders at SunPorch of Dodge City for the upcoming Senior Olympics.

The Senior Olympics will be held on Sept. 20 at the Cimarron 4-H Building with opening ceremonies starting at 1 p.m.

However, according to SunPorch, volunteers and donations are needed.

"The SunPorch team is eager to compete with their peers in this great event," said SunPorch activities director Gina Salmans. "We recently started training for a variety of the games.

"However, the Senior Olympics is not just for the participants. We also encourage our elders to be spectators.

"It is a fun afternoon that affords the opportunity for socialization and team spirit."

Serving as emcee of the games will be Kansas Sen. John Doll, R-Garden City.

"We are honored to have (Doll) join us," Salmans said. "Sen. Doll’s participation demonstrates that he cares about elders, and we are grateful to him."

SunPorch is a member of District 6 of the activities directors/social services designees family, which keep elders engaged in activities at home and in the community.

Any entity that is a member of District 6 will be open to participate in the Senior Olympics.

Two levels of participation are offered to allow more opportunities to join in the games with nearly 30 members already signed up to participate.

Games will include basketball toss, Hula-Hoop football toss, bowling, soccer kick, tennis target, cornhole toss, pie-building contest, Rockette kick and spelling bee.

"During these weeks leading up to the event, we are seeking financial donations, as well as volunteers willing to share their time," Salmans said. "The Senior Olympics is a labor of love for the SunPorch committee, but we also rely on the community’s support."

Committee members will help in recruiting other volunteers, order medals, compile the agenda, donate snacks and take care of the paperwork. Financial donations will help in paying for medals and meals while some volunteers help elders to and from their chosen games.

"Donors of money and time can be assured their generosity is appreciated," Salmans said. "When elders are engaged in activities they benefit physically and emotionally."

Donations can be sent to: Amy Berry, c/o The Shepherd Center, 101 Cedar Ridge Drive, Cimarron, KS 67835.

Contact Salmans for information or to volunteer by calling 620-227-7512.

