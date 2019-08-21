Productions for the Depot Theater have been halted, according to the theater's board of directors. Along with production stops, the paid staff of the Depot have also been let go.

In a public statement, the Depot board of directors said, "We understand that this is a painful time, and it’s not what anyone wanted to happen.

"Because of continued struggles with attendance and fundraising, we were no longer able to cover payroll - an incredibly unfortunate reality that we’ve been heading towards for the past several years."

The choice came Monday when the board of directors were faced with the decision of closing down the theater or make changes to keep it operational.

"Rather than make the choice to completely end a storied theater with almost 40 years of amazing history, the Board of Directors had to make the unbelievably difficult decision to remove paid staff and put a pause on all productions," the statement said. "This had to be done so we can determine the best way forward to ensure the continued success of the performing arts in southwest Kansas."

The statement added that due to the legalities of the situation, the board could not immediately share all of the specifics of how and why this decision was made with the general public.

"All we can say now is that the Depot Theater Company needs your help to survive," said the statement. "Now more than ever. We will do our best to answer questions as we are able - and we appreciate your understanding through this incredibly difficult time."

The announcement was met with furious backlash from the community online. Most stating high ticket prices were a cause to not attending productions as well as shows not being properly advertised.

The Depot Theater Company was founded in 1983 when it was first called the Boot Hill Museum Repertory Company, performing on the campus of the Boot Hill Museum.

In 2006, the company officially changed its name to The Depot Theater Company once the Depot Theater was built at the Santa Fe Depot, after renovations of the old Fred Harvey Hotel and Harvey Girls Dormitory were made.

Depot Theater director John Stuff, one of the members who was let go from his position, took over as director in May 2016.

