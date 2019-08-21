The following people were booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies:

Amber Nichole Carey, 42, in connection with identity theft, interference with a law enforcement officer and possession of stolen property, 11:38 p.m. 8/20.

Montanna Linn Luker, 26, in connection with a felony drug possession, 11:30 p.m. 8/20.

Ethan Gage McLaughlin, 18, in connection with aggravated intimidation of a witness or victim and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, 10:15 p.m. 8/20.

Isaiah Kei'ome Hodge, 19, in connection with aggravated criminal threat, 8:40 p.m. 8/20.

Rigo Oliver Phinney, in connection with a criminal drug possession, 1:35 p.m. 8/20.

Stacy Marie Armstrong, 38, in connection with criminal threat, 11:00 a.m. 8/20.

Raymond Thomas Grant, Jr., 41, in connection with forgery, 10:00 a.m. 8/20.

Shelby Rae Rima, 28, in connection with a felony drug possession, 3:21 a.m. 8/20.

The following felonies were reported to the Topeka Police Department:

2600 blk. S.W. 7th St., aggravated robbery, 10-11 a.m. 7/8.

100 blk. N.E. Coachlight Dr., criminal damage to property, 3:30-11:30 a.m. 6/28.

5000 blk. S.W. Huntoon St., theft, 6 p.m. 7/5 - 11:59 p.m. 7/8.

1800 blk. S.W. Wanamaker Rd., theft, 1-1:30 p.m. 8/19.

2000 S.E. 29th St., aggravated assault, 3:42-3:44 p.m. 8/18.

200 blk. S. Kansas Ave., aggravated battery, 9:10-9:15 a.m. 8/19.

800 blk. S.W. 8th Ave., violation of offender registration act, 8:30 p.m. 4/24 - 3:30 p.m. 8/19.