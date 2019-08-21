Dodge City attorney David Rebein has been selected by his peers for inclusion in the 2020 edition of Best Lawyers in America for the 13th consecutive year.

The honor is named to only one lawyer per practice area within each metropolitan region.

Rebein was recognized for his work in personal injury, commercial litigation and bet-the-company litigation.

"It is a great and humbling honor to be recognized by one's peers. Thanks to all the clients and lawyers who have been with me on this great adventure," said Rebein. "The amazing team at Rebein Brothers made it all possible."

Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence since it was first publicized in 1983.

Best Lawyers lists are compiled based on an exhaustive peer-review evaluation and has been referred to as "the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice," by Corporate Counsel magazine.

Rebein grew up 13 miles north of Dodge City and has been practicing law in the area for 36 years with an office in Florida as well.

After starting as a criminal lawyer, Rebein since moved into a more specialty expertise of law, something he says is happening more and more.

Once being named to the Best Lawyers of America, Rebein added that they become peer-review members as well.

