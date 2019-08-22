Secretary of State Scott Schwab said Thursday that 1,000 rounds of ammunition purchased by a previous holder of the office had been recovered with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Schwab, a Republican who took office in January after Kris Kobach decided not to seek re-election as secretary of state, said he requested law enforcement assistance in locating the bullets. Kobach lost the campaign for governor in November.

"It didn’t seem appropriate to have ammunition unaccounted for, especially when purchased with state funds,” Schwab said. “We’re grateful for the help of law enforcement to ensure the ammunition was located and returned in a timely and safe manner.”

Schwab said a review of secretary of state office records indicated 1,000 rounds of ammunition had been purchased by the office in 2017. The FBI contacted former office employees and located the ammunition.

More than 200 rounds were returned to the office Friday and were to be placed in the custody of the Capitol Police, he said.

The secretary of state serves as Kansas' top elections official and repository for business filings. Under Kobach, the office added responsibility for prosecuting alleged voter fraud cases.