Ann Frigon has been named the new wealth management adviser for Farm Bureau Financial Services, located at 1206 W. Frontview, Suite 210, in Dodge City.

According to Farm Bureau Financial Services, Frigon will help Farm Bureau clients and members prepare for the future by providing financial planning, advisory services and investment solutions to families, individuals and businesses.

Frigon brings a 27-year history of experience in wealth management and financial advisory services and will use Farm Bureau’s Your Future Advantage process guiding clients and members through the steps to create customized plans to achieve both short and long-term financial goals.

Frigon is active in the local Big Brothers Big Sisters, United Methodist Church and Chamber of Commerce. She enjoys cooking at home for friends, reading and checking on the family farm in Kalvesta.

