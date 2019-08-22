Dodge City Tractor Supply Co., 2612 Central Ave., will host animal adoptions and a pet supplies drive from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday for the annual Out Here with Animals event.

Three entities will be holding adoptions and offering pet information during the event. They are Pets Miracle Network, Heartstrings Animal Advocates and Ford County Humane Society, all of which will be on-site.

"Tractor Supply celebrates pets and animals of all shapes and sizes year-round, and with our annual Out Here with Animals event, we get to spotlight our customers, their pets and the local rescue groups that play an integral role in the Dodge City community," said Dodge City Tractor Supply manager Dusty Oliver. "Our team looks forward to this event every year, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers and their pets and animals into the Dodge City store for pet treat tastings, giveaways and more."

Everyone in the community is invited to the event with the opportunity to engage with team members about pet and animal care while supporting local rescue groups looking for the right homes for animals.

A bake sale and pet photos will also be available along with the adoptions, as well as an opportunity to support the animal shelter community by participating in Tractor Supply’s pet supplies drive.

Tractor Supply will be accepting new sealed food, toys, cleaning supplies and other essential pet accessories, such as beds, scratching posts, leashes and bowls, to be donated to Dodge City rescues and shelters as part of the event.

For more information, contact Dodge City Tractor Supply at 620-408-9119.

For advice on raising pets and other animals, visit tractorsupply.com/knowhow or follow Tractor Supply on Facebook and Instagram.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.