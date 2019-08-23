Rebekah and Zach Keasling announce the birth of August Fury Keasling, born Aug. 16, 2019, in Hutchinson. The family is welcomed home by sibling Mona, 3.
Grandparents are Don and Rayma Keasling, Larry and June Starkey, and Jim and Phyllis Benich.
