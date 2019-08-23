Even though it is getting a little late in the season, bagworms are still the "talk of the town."

Young bagworms normally hatch in May. The feed on the original plant until they are transported by the wind to other sites.

As the larvae grow, they add to their camouflage covered bag. The larvae and the bags may go unnoticed until they are one to two-inches in length. The mature bags hand off plants like Christmas ornaments.

Bagworms normally reach maturity in August. The mature larvae attach their bags to branches of trees or other objects (I have even seen them on street signs!) and change into adults.

The adult male is small, gray in color, clear-winged moth that actually resembles a wasp. The female is wingless, legless and never leaves the bag.

At this point in the season, the best plan off attack for treating bagworms is to watch for active feeding during the evening or early morning hours.

If there is not any feeding, it is too late to spray! Even if they are feeding, they are probably finishing up. It would be best to watch them a couple of days to be sure they are causing significant damage before spraying.

Remember if you are just seeing the bag and no feeding, it will not be affective to spray!

You might want to spend some time scouting and considering your control options. People who are opposed to using pesticides to control bagworms may try to eliminate them by handpicking the bags off the trees.

The best time to do this is in the winter when the bags stand out against the foliage of the evergreens or when the leaves drop off deciduous trees.

Handpicking should be completed by late April or early May before the larvae hatch. Handpicking is not practical for large populations or very large trees.

Insecticide applications can also be used for effective control. There are several points to consider when implementing bagworm control. Insecticidal control is most effective when larvae are in their early developmental stages.

The smaller the larvae the more susceptible they are to insecticides. Bagworm infected trees must be monitored for the presence of newly emerged larvae.

Bagworm activates vary from year to year, depending up weather conditions. Typically, in this area, larvae will begin emerging in mid-May.

If you let them get too large, insecticidal treatments will be ineffective. It may take several years to get a handle on the infestation.

Through spray coverage and complete saturation is necessary for effective control. You should begin scouting now to determine your situation and begin an effective plan for control.

Thorough spray coverage is essential to reduce bagworm populations. Merely waving a sprayer nozzle in the direction of the tree and misting infested trees only kills a few of the bagworms.

Insecticides must be applied with sufficient sprayer pressure, and in adequate amounts of water carrier to ensure penetration of dense foliage.

For more information on bagworms, call the Ford County Extension Office at 620-227-4542 or visit us online at www.ford.ksu.edu.

Have a great weekend!