The Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau is seeking community input for travel and vacation decisions.

The CVB has launched a survey that can be found at https://tinyurl.com/y2rocfh4 or, for a paper survey, at the Visitors Center, 400 W. Wyatt Earp Blvd.

The survey began when the CVB reached out for marketing and advertising consultations to conduct a marketing audit of past and current marketing, communications and advertising efforts to market the tourism assets of the city of Dodge City from Imagemakers, of Wamego.

"The audit will be a tool to help the CVB identify its most urgent marketing and communications challenges, highlighting efforts which are successful and those which need improvement while serving as a basis to develop future marketing strategies," said CVB director Jan Stevens. "As part of the audit, this survey is being conducted."

The survey is available now and will conclude on Sept. 15, with results available shortly afterwards.

"Imagemakers will provide a written report with their findings as part of the overall survey," Stevens said. "We are looking for travel trends, insights on where and when people travel, and are looking for new ways to enrich the experiences of people who visit Dodge City."

The findings will be presented to the city commission once the survey and study is completed to be used to review the current practices of the CVB’s marketing programs.

According to the CVB, the expected outcomes for the overall study are as follows: The successful vendor will be expected to provide a final written report (five hard copies and one digital file in .pdf format) and make an oral presentation addressing the following:

• Evaluate the Marketing Environment including, but not limited to, customer demographics, competitors and macro-environments.

• Evaluate current marketing activities, products and offerings including, but not limited to, creative pieces: print, television, jingle and tag line.

• Evaluate and review current website, blogs, social media and other digital placements content with an emphasis on objectives and implementation.

• Determine and make recommendations to improve the effectiveness for an overall marketing activity plan and direction for tourism in the Dodge City community including, but not limited to, distribution of target markets, ad placements and publicity.

• Recommend suggested distribution of marketing funds and emphasis based on other tourism DMO’s best practices and innovative approaches.

• Outline opportunities to allow the community to develop and expand its reach beyond current target audiences.

• The report should be a tool to help the Dodge City community identify its most urgent marketing and communications challenges, highlighting efforts which are successful and those which need improvement while serving as a basis to develop future marketing strategies and directions for tourism.

• Provide a suggested Scope of Services and proposed budget to implement the scope.

As a reward for the completed survey, the Dodge City team will send a voucher for one free gift the next time you visit the Dodge City Visitor's Center.

The voucher will be received within a week of the entry.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com