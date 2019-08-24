Editor’s note: This is the second article in a series exploring the LGBTQ+ community of Franklin County. To view the first article, see the Herald’s Aug. 17 edition or visit https://bit.ly/2KPw60h.

When Holden Seymour first heard an LGBTQ+ allies and support group was forming in his hometown, his reaction was one of relief and reassurance.

“I thought, ‘finally,’ I guess,” the high-schooler said. “We needed one, because there have never been resources in Ottawa. Counselors are supportive and stuff, but there were no other resources or groups — you had to go out of town or online for that.

“All that has changed.”

Seymour is one of the founding members of PLUS of Franklin County, a group that exists “to provide education, resources, and advocacy for and about the LGBTQIA+ members of Franklin County, Kansas.” Founded in June, the group is run by people like Seymour, for people like himself; queer individuals and allies creating a community of support and understanding toward a historically marginalized demographic.

Born this way

As a transgender man person, Seymour experienced strong feelings of body and gender dysphoria since childhood. As his teenage years began, Holden started to put words to his experience, finally coming out to himself as a boy in November 2016.

“I came out to my friends later that month and they were like, 'Yeah, we knew,’ " Seymour said, laughing. “The following February after that, my mom and I went to get a physical for sports. It was just a regular wellness checkup, but my doctor said ‘Hey, at this age, kids may start to question their sexuality and even their gender.’ ”

The doctor’s mention of the topic gave Seymour the chance to step further out of the closet.

“I was like, OK, I can bring this up,” Seymour said. “I had my mom leave the room, and I actually started crying. I said, ‘I feel like I am a boy, I've always felt like a boy, ever since I was 4. I can't be in the closet anymore.'

“I was crying my eyes out, the doctor tells my mom, she starts crying too. That's how I came out to my mom.”

On National Coming Out Day 2018, an annual LGBTQ+ awareness day observed on Oct. 11, Seymour wrote a 500-word Facebook post coming out to his friends and family.

“I'm not Marissa ... I'm Holden,” Seymour wrote. “Don't think of this as ‘losing’ your cousin, niece, co-worker’s daughter, or anything. You'll be learning the real me, the nephew, the son.”

Despite receiving support from family and friends, the coming-out process was nerve-wracking, Seymour said.

“I knew I would be supported, but it is still really scary,” he said. “And a lot of people don’t have the support that I have had.”

For that reason, Seymour sees PLUS of Franklin County as a sorely-needed organization in the community.

“I think we needed this group to support the kids who are closeted, not in the best financial situation, or just not in the best situation generally,” the 15-year-old said. “Having that mentorship could have helped me a lot, and with this group, I want to be the person that I needed.”

Do tell

In the months since its founding, PLUS of Franklin County has become a haven to LGBTQ+ people of all ages and backgrounds. For Cathy Naden, PLUS board member and retired Ottawa resident, joining PLUS was a chance to offer the support and acceptance absent at times from her own life.

“I think when a movement like this comes about, it should give everyone the opportunity to feel more comfortable with people who are members of this group for being who they are, that you are accepted and loved — God loves you, no exceptions,” she said. “And it gives others the opportunity to learn. People are only afraid and angry when they don't understand something, and the more you can make things feel normal, the more people learn to accept it.”

Growing up even before the "don’t ask, don’t tell" era of American politics, Nadan has experienced the gamut of cultural attitudes toward LGBTQ+ people.

“When we were starting to become more visible in the community in the late '90s and 2000s, it was a scary time to be in my position,” Naden said. “I was in elementary school teacher, and I was with a woman at the time. There's a huge difference between being a lesbian by yourself and being a lesbian with a partner. That was a scary time, always guarding who you are.”

Naden would marry the late Karen Arnesman in June 2004, a month after same-sex marriage became legal in Massachusetts.

“I called my dad from Massachusetts and said ‘Dad, I'm getting married to Karen,’ ” Naden recounted. “He said, ‘Well sis, I don't understand your philosophy, but I'll love you no matter what.’

“I think there has to be that stuff that, even if not everyone embraces everybody, you can reach the point when you can just let people be. Maybe, after that, we can move on to all being friends, but for now, let's just all not be enemies.”