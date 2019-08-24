One of the oldest restaurants in the state of Kansas recently completed the acquisition of another venerable restaurant in Leavenworth.

On Aug. 9, Homer’s purchased Nu-Way Drive-in.

Homer’s was started as a small root beer stand in 1931 by owner Homer McKelvey, who soon expanded the menu to include food.

The restaurant moved to its present location, 1320 S. 4th St., in 1938, and has been operating there ever since.

Rick Jackson, owner of Homer’s, said Nu-Way Drive-In began in 1934.

“That’s two of the oldest restaurants in the state,” Jackson said.

Nu-Way Drive-In, 510 Shawnee St., was known for its loose meat hamburgers and pork tenderloin sandwiches. That won’t change.

“It’s going to be the same food made the same way,” Jackson said. “It will be exactly the same as it was but there will be a whole new kitchen.”

He said the only thing different will be that Nu-Way will now also be serving breakfast for the first time.

Another new feature will be that Nu-Way will now accept debit and credit cards, not just cash.

Jackson said that current Homer’s employee Donna Robinson will take over as manager at Nu-Way. There will be a staff of about 10 people at Nu-Way.

Jackson said the purchase included the entire building. He said the north end of the building will be used for storage for Homer’s and Nu-Way. The purchase also includes all of the existing artwork and photos that were on the walls of the restaurant.

“I really like the old stuff,” he said. “It’s nostalgic.”

He said renovation work is currently underway at Nu-Way.

Jackson said plans are to re-open Nu-Way in the first part of October.