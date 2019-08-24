HUTCHINSON — Kansas Wesleyan's volleyball team was staring down the barrell at an 0-3 start to the season when something clicked.

The Coyotes, who already had dropped their first match of the KCAC Fall Fling, trailed Texas Wesleyan two sets to one Friday, but rallied to even the match at 2-2, then completed the comeback in the fifth and deciding set for a 25-20, 18-25, 15-25, 25-19, 15-11 victory at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

KWU, which improved to 1-2 with the victory, have a pair of matches remaining Saturday against Mount Mercy, Iowa, at 1 p.m., followed by a 3 p.m. contest against Morningside, Iowa.

The Coyotes opened the two-day Fall Fling, which matches all 13 Kansas Conference members against schools from outside the league, by dropping a 25-20, 25-22, 27-23 decision to St. Mary, Neb.

Against Texas Wesleyan, KWU got 12 kills and two solo blocks from Maddy Schmidt, plus 10 kills and 12 digs from Kendyl Estes. Carlee Becker had 24 assists and Cortney Hanna 17, while Balie Stamps and Isabel Hinkeldey each contributed five block assists and Haley Shannon two solo blocks.

In the St. Mary match, Stamps was the kill leader with 12, plus had two solo blocks and one block assist. Hanna had 13 assists Kelsey Ripperger 12. Schmidt and Hinkeldey each had two solo and two block assists.