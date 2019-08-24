Dale DeLong’s Lyon County farm near Emporia was a beehive of activity recently for a national show featuring antique Oliver tractors and farm equipment. It was a trip down memory lane for those of us who share great thoughts for a brand of farm equipment long since passed.

My grandfather and father were big Oliver fans, so much so that they never parted with any of their old stuff after purchasing new replacements. They left behind five pieces of Oliver farm equipment including a drag spring tooth, two plows, hay rake, grain drill (planter) and a 1949 Oliver Model 99 tractor, all of which would still do a day’s work if the need arose.

The last piece of Oliver farm machinery rolled off the assembly line in South Bend, Indiana the early 1970s, but 4,500 Americans and Canadians, in 21 chapters, are members of Oliver Clubs, which meet several times each year.

Semi-loads of tractors arrived at DeLong’s farm several days in advance of the three-day enclave. Exhibits included a 1940s Oliver plow that had never tilled the soil and is still like new 70 years after its manufacturing date.

Antique tractor shows are a paradise for vendors marketing replacement parts. Each company seems to have a perception as to what collectors may need. I couldn’t imagine that any of these companies would have a muffler on hand for a 1945 Oliver Model 60 tractor. When I inquired, the sales representative asked: “how many do you need?”

After writing a check and offering to show identification, the representative said there was no need to do so, pointing out, “we never receive insufficient fund checks from tractor collectors.”

Old tractors can be a little challenging for getting on and off, but an ingenious entrepreneur developed steps that can be added to the platform to make it easier. One collector dubbed the tractor steps as a “concession to age.”

One could buy everything else from grills, radiators, steering wheels and battery boxes. I would not be surprised if you almost order a tractor piece by piece if one would be willing to pay the price.

Another vendor sold hamburgers that were so large, I noted someone snapping a photo his purchase before consuming the whopper in less than five swallows.

Those wanting to re-live the good old days were treated to a wheat threshing show, old-time hay baling and forage harvesting demonstrations. A parade of antique tractors was fittingly named on the program as a “Parade of Power.”

Richard Shank is a retired AT&T manager, is employed in the healthcare industry and has farming interests in Saline County. Email him at shankr@prodigy.net.