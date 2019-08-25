The McDonald's location at 3117 S.W. Topeka Blvd. will soon see a major upgrade.

Workers with McPherson Wrecking Inc. began demolition of the restaurant Sunday morning. They expect to have demolition and cleanup completed by Aug. 28 to make way for a brand new McDonald's fast-food restaurant.

“McDonald’s is raising the bar on everything we do — from our food to putting more choices and control in the hands of our customers and evolving the customer experience in our restaurants,” said Marilyn Dobski, owner and operator of the store.

That location was built in 1961, less than a decade after Ray Kroc founded what is now known as the McDonald's Corporation, according to a statement from the company.

The new restaurant is expected to be about 6,500 square feet. It will feature a new playland and have the "latest and greatest equipment," Dobski said, including touchscreen self-ordering kiosks. The entrance to the restaurant also will be widened to accommodate two side-by-side drive-through lanes.

“The current restaurant is almost 60 years old, and we are very excited to bring these new looks and concepts to the South Topeka (location)," Dobski said. "We believe we are creating a new, comfortable and inviting dining experience."

Dobski, along with her husband, Tom Dobski, and their two sons, own and operate 18 McDonald's locations in northeast Kansas — eight of which are in Topeka.

The updated restaurant on S.W. Topeka Boulevard is expected to open in mid-December.