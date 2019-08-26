With agriculture and education ever evolving, the 3i SHOW does the same.

When the 66th annual 3i SHOW arrives in Dodge City on March 19, 2020, an expansion has been made to the High School Ag Career Day.

According to 3i SHOW president Eddie Estes, the high school ag day will expand to Career & Technical Education Day.

According to Estes, while there will still be sessions specific to ag careers, students will now have the opportunity to learn about careers in any field.

"Going broader is intentional," Estes said. "We had meetings with businesses, manufacturers and the schools and they all said the education day does not have to be ag only."

Those wanting to participate in the Career & Technical Education Day will be made aware of various levels of education required for a wide range of careers, from those requiring a minimum certificate to a master’s degree.

According to Estes, high school ag teachers, students, parents, high school counselors, FFA representatives, 4-H representatives and extension agents are invited and are encouraged to help spread the word about the expansion of High School Ag Career Day into the new Career & Technical Education Day.

Part of the expansion comes with Kansas Senate Bill 155, a bill passed into law on July 1, 2012.

According to SB155, its main purpose was to stimulate growth in Career & Technical Education at both the secondary and post-secondary levels in Kansas.

According to the Kansas State Department of Education, the Kansas workforce will increasingly demand a more highly technical and highly skilled worker, and Senate Bill 155 was aimed at meeting future demands. The four financial aspects of Senate Bill 155 were tuiition reimbursement for high school students enrolled in college-level CTE courses; incentivizing high school students graduating with an industry-recognized certifications that lead directly to high-demand occupations in Kansas through a certification incentive program; transportation reimbursement to school districts transporting high school students off-campus to complete college-level CTE coursework; and CTE marketing campaign to promote the positive impact of CTE on education and the workforce.

"We are convinced that the high school ag day was the best thing we had going," Estes said. "The schools wanted the expansion and the businesses wanted the expansion, and that is what was done."

Any educational institution wanting to exhibit at the 3i SHOW and host a session for Career and Technical Education Day can contact Western Kansas Manufacturers Association, sponsors of the 3i SHOW, as sessions are still being finalized.

The 3i SHOW will be held from March 19-21, 2020, at Western State Bank Expo Center in Dodge City.

For more information, visit www.3ishow.com, contact the WKMA office directly toll-free at 877-405-2883 or locally at 620-227-8082, like the 3i SHOW Facebook page or follow it on Twitter.

