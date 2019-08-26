After early-morning fog on Monday, look for highs in the mid-80s with a chance for showers and thunderstorms later in the day in Topeka.

A cooler day is on tap Tuesday, as highs should only make it to around 80 degrees.

Wednesday also should be a bit on the cooler side, with highs again in the lower-80s.

Then look for a slight warm-up on Thursday, when highs will return to the upper-80s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog early. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

• Tonight: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

• Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

• Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

• Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

• Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

• Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

• Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61.

• Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.