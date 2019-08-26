MONTEZUMA — Stauth Memorial Museum is looking to add quilts and textiles from western Kansas men and women for its upcoming "Wandering Spirit: African Wax Prints" exhibit.

The traveling exhibit will be on display at the museum from Oct. 22 through Nov. 30.

According to museum director Kim Legleiter, traditional and nontraditional quilts as well as all types of textiles will be exhibited, such as needlepoint, quilting, embroidery, tatting, knitting, crochet, sewing, weaving, latch-hooking, textile art, batik, wall hangings and any other kind of textiles.

"Since this is an exhibit about the art of batiks, all quilts or textiles that are created with or include batik in them will be given first preference in the exhibit but all types of quilts and textiles will be accepted," Legleiter said. "Items will only be loaned for the time of the special/traveling exhibition.

"Museum staff will protect these items with the same care and respect given to all items exhibited at the Stauth Museum with all items locked and secured when not open to the public according to Smithsonian Institution guidelines."

"Wandering Spirit: African Wax Prints" is a traveling exhibition tribute to the century-old handmade designs and patterns on textiles that originated in Indonesia and were copied and industrialized by Europeans and exported to Africa.

Curated by Gifty Benson, the exhibition is organized by ExhibitsUSA/Mid-America Arts Alliance out of Kansas City.

"We know there are so many wonderful and talented quilt and textile makers in western Kansas so this is a unique exhibit to showcase your amazing works," Legleiter said. "This is a great opportunity to show off what you make as a hobby, what you give as gifts to loved ones, or what you make just for the love of creating.

"We encourage you to share your passion with museum visitors."

The deadline to have a quilt or textile put on display is Sept. 3.

For more information, contact Stauth Memorial Museum at 620-846-2527 or email at stauthm@ucom.net.

"We then will add you to the database to receive the Exhibition Registration Forms with Exhibitor Guidelines along with delivery and pick-up dates and other specific details," Legleiter said. "Reservations will be accepted on a first-to-notify basis."

The exhibit space is 2,500 square feet, so when the allotted number of reservations for this exhibit are filled, the show will be closed.

Stauth Memorial Museum is located at 111 N. Aztec in Montezuma.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

The museum is closed on Mondays and all major holidays. Admission is free, but donations are accepted.

Visit the website at www.stauthmemorialmuseum.org.

