In a news release from the Dodge City Police Department, three students from Dodge City High School were arrested Monday after officers were made aware of a possible threat.

"After investigating the threat, officers arrested an 18 year old student and two 17 year old students, each for the felony charge of criminal threat," the DCPD said in the statement. "The charges will be filed with the Ford County Attorney’s Office.

"We would like to thank the high school staff for their quick action and assistance in this case."

The names of the students who were arrested hadn't been released at press time.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.