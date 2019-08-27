Voting is underway to name Boot Hill Distillery not only the best craft vodka distillery but also the best craft gin distillery.

According to a USA Today announcement, "A panel of experts and 10Best editors have chosen Boot Hill Distillery as a nominee for our 2019 10Best Readers' Choice travel awards."

The distillery will be up against 20 other nominees across the U.S.

Voting began on Monday and will run for four weeks, concluding on Sept. 28.

The general public will be able to vote for one nominee, one time per day, per category and the winners will be announced after the following Friday in September.

According to the USA Today website, while the 10Best Readers' Choice Award contest lives on 10Best.com - a standalone travel media site - it is promoted across USA Today Travel Media Group's digital and mobile products, as well as via social media.

Nominees are also announced and/or promoted across relevant USA Today departments, and through Gannett media outlets.

"All fans, friends, supporters, and community members both near and far please vote on Facebook and Twitter daily until the contest is over," said Boot Hill Distillery director of sales, Lee Griffith.

Boot Hill Distillery CEO and founding partner Hayes Kelman added, "This is a huge honor for not only the distillery but Dodge City, Kansas as a whole and winning this contest will be a boon to both."

To vote for the best gin visit www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-craft-gin-distillery-2019/boot-hill-distillery-dodge-city-kansas/share/.

To vote for the best vodka, visit www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-craft-vodka-distillery-2019/boot-hill-distillery-dodge-city-kansas/.

