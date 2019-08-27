Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $3.69; Corn $3.41; Milo $2.98; Soybeans $7.49
PCP prices: Wheat $3.60; Corn $3.63; Milo/cwt. $5.11; Soybeans $7.70
Scoular: Wheat $3.74; Corn $3.53; Milo $3.23; Soybeans $7.69
