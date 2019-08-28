Beginning Sept. 10, the Dodge City Police Department will be hosting the Citizens Police Academy class.

Classes will run through Nov. 12 and meet from 7 p.m. to about 9 p.m. on Tuesday evenings, with the class also meeting on one Saturday during that time to go to the firing range for weapons training.

According to the DCPD, those interested in the classes will need to fill out and return the two-page application to the front window at the Dodge City Police Department by Monday, Sept. 2.

All applicants must be 18 years or older and have no felony or misdemeanor criminal convictions as a brief background check will be done for all applicants. The topics covered by the courses will be the inter-workings of the agency; gang investigations; patrol procedures; the court system; domestic violence; child abuse; DUI investigations; use of force; narcotics investigations; major case investigations; crime scene processing and a tour of the Ford County Detention Center and Communications Center.

Sworn officers from the Dodge City Police Department, Ford County Sheriff’s Office, Ford County Communications and the Ford County Attorney’s Office will be the instructors for the class.

Applications are available at the Dodge City Police Department or by visiting www.dodgecity.org/193/Citizen-Police-Academy.

