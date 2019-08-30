Lawrence Donald "Larry" Arnold, 78, of Salina, passed away Wednesday (Aug. 28, 2019).

Larry was born in Endicott, New York on June 9, 1941, a son of the late Marie Gladys (Kent) and Volney Lewis Arnold.

Survivors include his wife, Felice Arnold of the home; daughter, Briana Lance (Charles), of Canton, Kansas; son, Kent Arnold, of Seattle, Washington; sister, Jeanette Simmons, of Jacksonville, Florida; two grandchildren, Hayden Lance, and Emily Lance.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Volney Arnold Jr, Earl Arnold, Butch Arnold, and Gerald Arnold.

Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 14, 2019, at Higher Praise Church, 1220 Greeley Ave, Salina.

Donations may be made to the family for Larry's grandchildren's education, in care of Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, 500 S. Ohio, Salina, Kansas 67401.

