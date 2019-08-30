Recently there has been a lot of media coverage on the topic of climate change. I ran across a good book on the topic, "100 Heartbeats: The Race to Save Earth's Most Endangered Species" by Jeff Corwin (2009).

Corwin is a conservationist because he believes his species "doesn't have the right or option to determine the fate of other species." He points out that 3,246 of the world's species are classified as "critically endangered."

The book opens with Corwin on a research trip to study the polar bear. Climate change is responsible for the increasingly disappearing polar bear habitat. There is loss of sea ice, where polar bears catch their food.

Polar bears aren't the only species suffering the effects of climate change. One study estimates climate change will threaten 15 to 37 percent of terrestrial species with extinction by 2050. The Arctic is warming much faster than other parts of the globe. A warmer Arctic will have a negative impact on agriculture and limit the world's production.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the current world population is 6.75 billion, and the United Nations says it will pass 9 billion by 2050. To produce enough food for everyone, global agriculture output will need to increase by 50 percent over the next 30 years.

Already more than 75 percent of native vegetation has been destroyed in much of the East and the Midwest regions of America.

Only 7.3 million square miles of natural habitat are protected worldwide - approximately 15 percent of the earth's total landmass. Meanwhile, the world's forests are vanishing at a rate of 44,400 square miles a year. Corwin concludes the chapter saying, "ours is very much a shrinking world, and we simply can't afford to lose any more of it."

The book discusses other environmental problems and includes an extensive bibliography and notes to further educate readers.

