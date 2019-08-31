Governor pushing agenda too far

A recent article written by John Hanna, an AP Political writer, said Gov. Laura Kelly was quoted as saying she was going to avoid enforcing the Adoption Protection Act passed last year. She also tried to avoid the another new law that said you could not collect welfare if you fulfill the work requirements and have no children. It seems the governor does not have an interest in following the laws of the state of Kansas. The latest was her attempt to change the adoption/foster parent rules, which would take away the religious rights of the foster parents.

Chuck Weber, of the Kansas Catholic Conference, is quoted saying, "It looks like an end run around the Adoption Protection Act." I agree. The Family Policy Alliance of Kansas says Gov. Kelly's new guidelines promote a new "invasive sexual agenda." It tells foster parents to put opposite-gender children in the same bedroom if a trans child believes he/she is of a gender not of their birth. A teenage trans child born a male could share a bedroom with a teenage child born female.

I think the Kansas citizens need to dig deeper into what the governor is doing. Already foster parents are getting nervous about these new rules. Frankly, they sound ridiculous and potentially a serious problem.

Debra Weingartner, Madison