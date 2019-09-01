Nothing much has changed since David Strait took over as head coach of the Solomon Gorillas.

Strait, who replaced Steve Tiernan, was the defensive coordinator for the Gorillas last season when Solomon advanced to the Eight-Man Division I state championship game before losing to Central Plains.

"Defensively, we'll stick to what we've run in the past," Strait said. "I feel comfortable with that."

The offense may be tweaked a little and the terminology will be different, but as the Gorilla head coach said, "Everyone kind of runs the same stuff anyway."

Solomon returns four starters from last year's 11-2 team and must replace a talented senior class that helped the program to one of its best seasons ever. But as Strait put it, it's time for the "young kids" to step up and produce.

If the offseason is any indication, the Gorillas are headed in the right direction. The weight room was the place to be this summer.

"I would say the investment in the weight room has been amazing," Strait said. "Three or four years ago, before I got here, we were running 30 to 40 percent attendance in the weight room. After Coach Tiernan got here, it went up a little bit and last year we had 14 guys at 90 percent or higher. The investment has been tremendous.

"When you have guys working that hard and someone is not in that group and not there every day, they know it. I think it makes all the difference. If you have a bunch of guys out there willing to work together and buy into one cause, you have something special."

One of those leaders is Cobey Fiske, a 6-foot, 200-pound senior, who will move from tight end to tailback on offense and anchor the defense from his linebacker position. Last year, Fiske caught 21 passes for 475 yards and nine touchdowns, and had 111 tackles (seven for losses) on defense.

"He's just a great leader," Strait said. "If you googled leader, Cobey's name would be right there."

Fiske said he's excited to be carrying the ball and also blocking for other Gorilla ball carriers. He's also looking forward to seeing how the younger players progress this season.

"I've seen a lot of the young people step up for us," Fiske said. "We're playing as a team; we hit the weight room pretty hard this summer."

Defensively, Fiske will be the man in charge.

"Last year, we had a pretty good linebacker corps," Fiske said. "Now we have a couple young guys coming in and the coaches have given me the go-ahead to call some of the plays and really step up and control our defense."

In addition to Fiske returning as a two-way starter, the Gorillas will look to senior Brock Nelson (6-0, 260) to help anchor both sides of the ball as a center and nose guard.

"He's one of those guys who shows up for work every day," Strait said. "You don't hear much out of him, but you can always count on him."

Alex Herbel, a 5-10, 160-pound junior, played cornerback last year — 66 tackles, four interceptions — but will have more responsibility in 2019. He will also take over the quarterback position.

Dylan Hynes, a sophomore, has added three inches of height and 25 pounds and will now play the running back and linebacker positions at 6-1, 175 pounds.

Returning lettermen Cameron Miller (5-9, 160) and Trevor Kirby (6-4, 170), both seniors, will man the receiver positions, while 6-foot, 230-pound senior Tyler Lantz is being counted on to play offensive guard and defensive end.

A couple youngsters — sophomore Dawson Duryea (5-9, 150) and freshman Scott Robinson (5-6, 140) — are expected to get plenty of playing time as well in the secondary.

"The guys are confident. We have some guys who haven't played any varsity football for us, but I think they are putting in the work for us to potentially have a great year," Strait said. "And with the investment that has been there and our execution as well, I think if we can keep kids focused on what our goal is, things will turn out the way we want it to."