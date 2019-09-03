The 2019 inductions to the Ring of Honor by the Dodge City High School Alumni Association have been named, starting with Camilla Klein Haviland, Class of 1944.

According to DCHS, Klein Haviland was a member of numerous clubs including the student council, honor society, band, baseball (playing first base), pinfeathers officer, and a national thespian during her years at DCHS.

She attended Monticello Women’s Seminary in Illinois and Radcliffe College in Concord, Mass. after graduation. She received a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Kansas in 1955 and was a member of the University of Kansas School of Religion, Anthropology Department of Wichita State, the Kansas Bar and American Bar Associations.

Klein Haviland became an attorney at law for Calvert and White Law Firm.

She would argue several cases before the Kansas Supreme Court and later became the first female judge in Ford County from 1957-1977.

As a member of the Order of the Coif, Klein Haviland received the Nathan Burkan Award ASCAP in 1955, along with the president of the Southwest Kansas Bar Association in 1968 and the Ford County Bar Association in 1980.

The Induction Ceremony will take place at Memorial Stadium, during the Dodge City High School football game on Friday, Sept. 13.

A pep assembly will take place Friday morning at DCHS that will recognize the inductees and their family.

