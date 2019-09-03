Dodge City USD 443 staff announcements continue as Jonathan Hansen takes on one of the three assistant principal positions at Dodge City High School.

Hansen had been the DCHS social studies teacher since 2006

According to Dodge City USD 443 superintendent Dr. Fred Dierksen, while teaching, Hansen developed curriculum for several new classes in the areas of geography and law, public safety, corrections, and security.

For the past seven years, Hansen was the Student Council advisor, helping restructure Homecoming into a scholarship contest, a contest that continues to generate scholarship funds for DCHS students.

"Hansen works to have a positive influence on as many students as possible," said DCHS principal Jacque Feist. "He will work well with staff to achieve success for all students."

Since 2007, Hansen has been the voice of the Red Demons soccer, baseball, and wrestling programs.

Travel has been a major part of Hansen's life. He has taken 10 student-focused tours overseas and plans to visit all 50 states in the U.S and see as much of the world as possible while also continuing to volunteer his time to give student-athletes the best high school game day experience in the state.

For more information, contact Dodge City USD 443, public information officer Kerri Baker, at baker.kerri@usd443.org.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries of possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com