The day started on an upbeat note as two daughters, a grandson and I headed south on the Interstate. Our destination, the current special exhibition at the Oklahoma City Art Museum. Entering the building our eyes were immediately drawn upward. The multicolored glass installation, conceived by famed artist Dale Chihuly soars the full three stories of the building’s lobby.

For the next two hours we viewed pieces from the fabled Mellon collection; examples of creative genius including Degas, Van Gogh and Monet along with post-impressionists Matisse, Gauguin and Picasso.

At lunch, the discussion turned from inspiring art and its creators to our next stop - the Oklahoma City National Memorial. We weren’t prepared for the deeply emotional impact of this beautifully haunting tribute to the 168 lives lost at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building on that April morning in 1995.

Dragonflies danced across the shallow pool that extends the length of the site flanked by free-standing walls at either end bearing the inscriptions of 9:01 and 9:03, signifying the time of the blast and collapse of the nine-story building.

On one side a gentle, grassy slope rises to meet a scarred and crumbling concrete wall; all that remains of the building’s foundation. Positioned up the slope, simple metal and glass structures suggesting chairs sit in silent tribute to each of those who died. Particularly gripping are the nineteen diminutive “chairs” interspersed among the larger, representing the children lost in the tragedy.

As we traveled the walk running along the memorial, my daughter commented on the contrast between a morning spent enjoying humanity’s creative genius, only to witness the aftermath of one man’s hate-filled act of senseless destruction.

On returning home, I watched a documentary I had recorded about that man - Timothy McVeigh. Bullied in high school, he enlisted during the first Iraq conflict becoming an accomplished marksman but failing in his attempt to qualify as a member of the special forces.

Following his tour of duty, he had difficulty finding employment. The government’s involvement in the killings at Ruby Ridge and the catastrophe at Waco infuriated McVeigh. He was filmed among other observers during the protracted standoff at Waco. McVeigh traveled the states attending gun shows. There was evidence he had dealings with radical extremist groups. His deep resentment toward the government festered as evident in a letter written to a paper suggesting he “didn’t want to see bloodshed, but it might come to it.”

He later declared his aim in destroying the Murrah Building was that there “had to be a high body count to send a message.”

Today the “body count” of innocent lives continues to grow. Will there ever be an effective response to the current barrage of warnings?

Kathie Moore, rural Hutchinson, is a freelance artist, retired from the U.S. Postal Service. Email her at klmnews45@gmail.com.