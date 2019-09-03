A 40-year-old Topeka man was behind bars Tuesday in connection with the city's latest homicide.

Topeka police Lt. John Trimble said Andrew Timothy Evans was arrested in connection with first-degree murder in connection with a stabbing death that occurred Sunday night on the city's southeast side.

Evans was booked into the Shawnee County Jail at 9:18 p.m. Monday in connection with the slaying. No bond had been set pending Evans' first appearance before a Shawnee County District Court Judge, which was expected on Tuesday morning.

Trimble late Monday afternoon said Evans had been located and was taken into custody without incident.

Topeka police officers responded around 8:03 p.m. Sunday to 1213 S.E. 33rd St. on a report of a stabbing, authorities said.

Officers located a 41-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries at the scene. Medical personnel arrived and pronounced

the victim deceased.

The victim's name hadn't been released as of early Tuesday.

Shortly after the incident, police issued an attempt-to-locate bulletin for Evans, who at the time was described as a person of interest in the case. Evans was

last seen leaving the scene on foot.

Check cjonline.com later for more details as they become available.