The inaugural Co-ops Care Charity Golf Tournament, co-hosted by Victory Electric and Wheatland Electric, will be held on Friday, Sept. 13 at the Golf Club at Southwind in Garden City starting at 9 a.m.

Tournament proceeds will be split between two area nonprofit organizations Friends of Wright Park Zoo in Dodge City and Wheatland Electric’s Cram the Van food drive.

According to Victory Electric, each organization is focused on giving back and making a positive difference in their communities.

All businesses, organizations and individuals are welcome to participate.

The format for the tournament will be a four-man scramble, shotgun start with a $100 per player entry fee.

The entry fee will include a light breakfast, lunch, beverage tickets, registration gift bag and the opportunity to win hole prizes and flighted tournament prizes.

"Friends of the Wright Park Zoo is raising funds for a zoo revitalization project aimed at creating a more enriching environment for the animals in the zoo’s care, updating habitats, and educating the community with unique experiences," said Victory Electric vice president of communications Jerri Whitley. "The zoo currently entertains more than 60,000 visitors per year from Dodge City, the surrounding counties, and even out-of-state visitors.

"Home to about 126 animals, the zoo’s animals represent approximately 30 species from nearly every continent on earth.

"Wheatland Electric’s Cram the Van food drive program started five years ago in response to an appeal from cooperative members who wished to have a method to help other members within their own communities.

"The big, red Cram the Van van travels each fall to several communities across western and central Kansas including Holcomb, Tribune, Great Bend, Scott City, Caldwell and Conway Springs collecting donations and non-perishable food items.

"In the five years since the program began, more than 32 tons of food has been donated to local food banks in the city/county in which it was donated."

For more information about the tournament, as well as registration and sponsorship opportunities, visit the Victory Electric website at victoryelectric.net/co-ops-care-golf-tournament.

To register for the tournament, contact Wheatland Electric at 620-275-4080 or email nnumrich@weci.net or Victory Electric at 620-371-7730 or email jwhitley@victoryelectric.net.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com