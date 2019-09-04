The Brookdale assisted living facility in Dodge City will be holding a fundraiser for the Walk to End Alzheimer's Thursday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Located at 2400 N. 14th Avenue, the Brookdale Drive-by Cookout will also hold information about the Walk to End Alzheimer's scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 14 in Wright Park.

There will be information on the Alzheimer's Association and how to support local seniors.

According to Brookdale, the drive-through cookout will also accept donations as well the chance to enjoy a hot dog, bag of chips and a drink.

All proceeds for the cookout will go towards the Alzheimer's Association.

The Walk to End Alzheimer's will have registration at 9 a.m. on Sept. 14 with the walk starting at 10 a.m.

For more information on the walk, email walk chairperson Ethel Schneweis at eschnewe@ksu.edu.

To enroll for the walk visit, alz.org/walk plus your zip code.

To contact the writer email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com