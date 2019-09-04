There are new faces at the assistant principal position at Dodge City High School this school year. Among them is Amy Herter.

Herter will serves as the Kansas Education Systems Accreditation co-chair for the high school as well as responsibilities that include discipline and attendance monitoring for students' names beginning with F-L, substitute teacher coordinator, and facilitating DCLiNK.

"Herter brings tremendous experience, enthusiasm, and determination to the leadership team at Dodge City High School," said DCHS principal Jacque Feist. "We are very proud to have her on board."

This will mark 27 years in education for Herter.

She has been a teacher at all levels and was an elementary principal for three years before her employment with Dodge City USD 443.

Herter has been an instructional coach at DCHS, the last four years.

Herter's strengths are creating the best possible learning environment while working with students, parents, and teachers.

She and her husband Brad have two children and two beagles. She is an avid knitter who often has an ongoing sweater or sock project.

For more information, contact Dodge City USD 443 public information officer Kerri Baker at baker.kerri@usd443.org.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries of possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com