The 2019 inductions to the Ring of Honor by the Dodge City High School Alumni Association has named Mike Montgomery, Class of 1967 as the second inductee this year along with Camilla Klein Haviland, Class of 1944.

According to DCHS, Montgomery was the Student Council president, all-conference basketball, and all-state football player for the Red Demons during his years with the high school.

In 1966, he named Most Valuable Running Back in Kansas by the Wichita Eagle.

The Red Demons that year finished 9-0 and a No. 3 ranking in the state. They were coached by the late JC Riekenberg.

This earned Montgomery a football scholarship to Kansas State University where he started for three years and earned his Bachelor of Science degree in biology in 1973.

Football didn't stop there when Montgomery was drafted 65th overall in the NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers, coached by Sid Gillman.

Montgomery played for the Dallas Cowboys for two seasons and finished his career with the Houston Oilers after a knee injury.

Montgomery was named Honorary Deputy Marshall of Dodge City in January 1971.

"Dodge City has a special place in my heart," Montgomery said in a news release. "Dodge was the springboard into my adult life. To my teammates, you were awesome and you are right here with me to receive this honor.

"Thank you to Coach Riekenberg and Coach Marsh, who we lost this year; our hearts are heavy, but the lessons you taught and we learned will never be forgotten."

Montgomery spent time in the private sector as an investment advisor, as well as in the oil and gas business.

For several years in the early 1990s, he was President of the NFL Alumni Chapter benefitting various children charities with the annual Cowboy Luncheon and Golf Tournament.

He resides in Dallas, Texas, with his wife Deborah. They have two children Ashley and Mic, who also live in Dallas.

The Induction Ceremony will take place at Memorial Stadium, during the Dodge City High School football game on Friday, Sept. 13.

A pep assembly will take place Friday morning at DCHS that will recognize the inductees and their family.

