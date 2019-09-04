1. Let Them Eat Cake Coffee Group: 10 a.m. Sept. 4, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St., Hutchinson. Cost is $15 per person. This week's dish is fresh mint olive oil cake with honeyed cream cheese icing. Join Amanda for a relaxed yet instructive coffee break. Please register by calling 620-259-7339, signing up online at apronstringsstore.com, or coming to the store.

2. Reno County Farmers' Market: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 4, Reno County Farmers' Market, 115 W 2nd Ave, Hutchinson. The Reno County Farmers Market is proud to offer a biweekly gathering of local farmers, artists, and producers. Stay connected on Facebook and Instagram to learn about family activities, drawings for Market Bucks, and live music.

3. Wednesday Afternoon Yoga Class: 4 p.m. Sept. 4, Moundridge Recreation Commission, 321 E Cole St, Moundridge. Cost is $20 for five sessions, Sept. 4-Oct. 2. Call the Moundridge Rec Office 620-345-2608 for more information or to sign up.