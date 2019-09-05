Revolution Cage Warrior Challenge is the latest recipient of the Dodge City Convention and Visitors Bureau attraction and event grant for printing promotional materials.

The upcoming event will take place on Oct. 25.

According to the CVB, these printed pieces will be distributed regionally to bring visitors to Dodge City by raising awareness of this mixed martial arts event and increasing participation and attendance.

The grant approved was $500 for the project.

Previous grant recipients include the Western State Bank Expo, Kansas Teachers Hall of Fame, Carnegie Center for the Arts, Round-Up Rodeo, Dodge City Days, National Barrel Horse Association, Main Street, Central Station, and Winter Expo.

"The grant is a reimbursable grant and requires a proof of the final project before the grant is awarded," CVB director Jan Stevens said. "It will cover 50 percent of the artwork, printing cost and other expenses, up to $500 per project."

All applicants are required to use the "Get the Heck into Dodge" logo on the material and provide the completed printed piece to the Visitors Center in Dodge City, as well as other Travel Information Centers throughout Kansas.

"The CVB wants to aid our attractions and event coordinators in getting the word out to tourists, and to aid in bringing overnight travel to Dodge City, as part of the mission of the CVB of promoting Dodge City and the area’s resources and assets to bring prospective tourists and convention and travel business to Dodge City," Stevens said.

Anyone interested in applying for a grant or for information may contact Stevens at 620-225-8186.

An application for the grant is available on the CVB website, www.visitdodgecity.org, under the "media & more" tab.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.