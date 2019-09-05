A celebration of diversity, ethnicity and culture will come together Sept. 15 the Dodge City International Festival.

The event is part of National Welcoming Week and will be held from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 2nd Avenue near the El Capitan statue.

This family event will feature food and beverage vendors, art, entertainment and more.

For inquiries on being a vendor, contact Main Street Dodge City coordinator Coral Lopez at 620-227-9501 or corall@dodgedev.org.

The festival was made possible through Dodge City Area Chamber of Commerce Multicultural Committee, Dodge City Public Library, Dodge City Cultural Relations Advisory Board and the Southwest Kansas Library System.

To contact the writer, email vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.