Patrick Crowdis will be filling the role of assistant principal for Dodge City High School this year.

According to Dodge City USD 443, Crowdis has been an educator for 20 years. Before coming to Dodge City, he was the 6-12 principal at Spearville Middle School/High School for 10 years.

"Crowdis brings a great deal of knowledge and leadership to the Dodge City High School administrative team," said DCHS principal Jacque Feist. "He is excited to be a part of the leadership team and to begin meeting the staff, students, and parents of Dodge City High School."

Crowdis is married to Kristi, his wife of 16 years. They have two children, Kynlie and Grady.

Crowdis grew up in Oklahoma as an avid Oklahoma University fan but converted loyalties to Kansas State University because of persuasive in-laws and legendary K-State football coach Bill Snyder.

Editor's Note: This story is part of the Good News Initiative where the Dodge City Daily Globe will be highlighting a positive news story daily, sponsored by First Dental of Dodge City.

To send inquiries of possible positive news stories, email managing editor Vincent Marshall at vmarshall@dodgeglobe.com.