MANHATTAN — By Chris Klieman's own admission, his Kansas State coaching debut last week could not have gone much better.

The challenge now is to make sure the Wildcats' 49-14 blowout of FCS power Nicholls was not a one-hit wonder.

"One thing that I'm a big believer in is whatever you did last Saturday has no bearing on the next Saturday, positive or really negative in that respect," said Klieman, whose Wildcats are back at Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday for an 11 a.m. game against Bowling Green. "You're judged each week when you go out there on Saturdays, but in essence you need to win each day.

"You need to be able to prepare Monday through Friday to have a chance to be successful on Saturday. That's kind of what we talked about with the guys."

Quarterback Skylar Thompson said the players are eager to build on that success against a Bowling Green team that pounded Morgan State last week, 46-3.

"I think what we've been trying to emphasize to our football team, as leaders and Coach Klieman, is that last week is in the past," said Thompson, who completed 16 of 22 passes for 212 yards and a touchdown against Nicholls. "It's a new week (and) you've got a new football game ahead of us.

"We played well, we won, but that's in the past now, and as Coach (Courtney) Messingham (offensive coordinator) said the night before our first game, this is chapter one before we played Nicholls State, 'How do we want to write this chapter,' and Friday he's going to say the same thing, but this is chapter two. We've just got to be prepared. We can't be satisfied."

The Wildcats' offense was so efficient against Nicholls — 573 yards, 41-plus minutes of possession and no punts — that it was difficult to get an accurate read on their defense. K-State ran 80 plays to just 41 for the Colonels.

"I think the whole defense was really fortunate with our offense being able to control the ball as long as they did," said senior free safety Denzel Goolsby. "So the defense has no excuse to be sore this week and I think we're going to be able to practice fast because our legs do feel really good."

Nicholls had just one scoring drive against the starters to begin the second half and the Wildcats forced two turnovers, setting up one score on AJ Parker's first-quarter interception and finding the end zone themselves in the fourth period when safety Jonathan Alexander forced a fumble and returned it 25 yards.

"Overall I'd say we played a pretty solid game, but one thing I'd say we need to fix is we need to start eliminating the big plays," said sophomore defensive end Wyatt Hubert, who had one of the team's two tackles for loss in the game. "I think after watching film we gave up seven big plays of 15 yards-plus, whether that was a run or a pass, and that's a key to being a successful defense, just eliminating big plays."

Hubert said he's not worried about a second-game letdown against a Bowling Green team that racked up 620 yards total offense last week, albeit against a mediocre FCS team.

"All the players are definitely very passionate and excited about this new program," Hubert said. "We're excited for every single week."

Bowling Green got a big game last week from quarterback Darius Wade, who completed 22 of 32 passes for 253 yards and three touchdowns to go with a balanced rushing attack that produced 326 yards.

The Falcons also were stout defensively, limiting Morgan State to 70 total yards, leaving them second nationally in total defense.

"The challenge for us this week is that for Nicholls we had a couple of weeks to prepare for those guys," Thompson said. "This week we have one … and we're going to have to focus on the details."