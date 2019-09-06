Tonganoxie school bond issue passes

TONGANOXIE — Voters in the Tonganoxie school district have approved a $51.4 million school bond issue.

The bond issue passed Thursday by a margin of 93 votes, according to unofficial results from the special election.

The bond issue received 1,759 “yes” votes and 1,666 “no” votes, according to Deputy County Clerk Helen Klinkenberg.

The bond issue was proposed to pay for renovations and repairs at Tonganoxie High School, according to the school district’s website.

Passage of the bond will result in a 3-mill increase to the school district’s tax levy. Mills are used in determining property taxes.

The 3-mill increase will result in a $51.72 per year increase in property taxes for the owner of a $150,000 home, according to the district website.

Mail ballots were used for the special election. Ballots were due by noon Thursday.

The results will remain unofficial until they are certified Wednesday by Leavenworth County commissioners, who will be acting as the Board of County Canvassers.

Suspect tries to crash into police car

LEAVENWORTH — A driver who reportedly was fleeing from police attempted to crash into an officer’s vehicle during the pursuit, according to a police spokesman.

The incident was reported at 6:32 p.m. Aug. 30 at Seventh and Short streets. No injuries were reported.

Police attempted to stop a Kia Soul that had been reported stolen earlier in the day, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and reportedly drove recklessly. At one point, the suspect allegedly tried to strike one of the police cars with the stolen vehicle.

The pursuit ended in the area of Broadway and Pennsylvania Avenue.

“We lost sight of the suspect,” Nicodemus said. “The speeds were too great.”