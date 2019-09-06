Look for highs in the mid-80s on Friday in the Topeka area.

The temperature at 7 p.m., when the 2019 high school football season begins, is expected to be 83 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

Saturday's high should be in the mid-80s again, with a chance for rain Saturday night into Sunday, when highs are expected in the upper-80s.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Today: Sunny, with a high near 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the morning.

• Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

• Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Saturday night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. South wind around 5 mph.

• Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

• Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

• Monday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72.

• Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 89.

• Tuesday night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

• Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

• Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

• Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.