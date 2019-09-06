The Newton High School cross country teams opened the season Thursday at the Great Bend Invitational.

It was the first time Newton opened the season at the meet, after years opening the season in Manhattan.

The Railer boys finished third at the meet, while the girls didn’t have enough varsity runners (five minimum) to score.

In the boys’ team standings, Great Bend won at 21, followed by Garden City at 48, Newton at 63, Wichita Southeast at 124, Salina South at 148, McPherson at 152 and Hays at 166.

In the girls’ team standings, Great Bend won at 19, followed by Garden City at 56, Hays at 68 and Salina South at 91.

Ethan Fisher of Garden City won the boys’ race at 13:51.44.

Newton was led by Erik Jantz in seventh at 14:27.71 (4,000 meters). Eli Blaufuss was 11th at 14:38.86, followed by Luke Schmidt in 13th at 14:43.14 and Widley Nocemti in 14th in 14:48.35.

Caleb Koontz was 25th at 15:25.44, Grant Treaster was 29th at 15:53.45, Ben Gering was 31st at 15:58.

Newton ran several extra entries in the varsity race — Gabe Gaeddert in 32nd in 16:09.06, Jason Catache was 33rd in 16:11.12, Simon Hodge was 38th in 16:27.08, Elijah Edwards in 46th in 17:08.19 and Alex Barnett in 54th in 18:11.24.

The Railer girls were led by Gabby Mayes, who finished 10th in 18:03.95; and Ashley Salgado, who finished in 11th in 18:15.11.

Emily Torres finished in 32nd in 20:28.00 and Aspen Schmidt finished in 36th in 20:46.74.

Newton competes in the Swather Special Thursday at the Hesston Golf Course.

Great Bend Inv.

Thursday

Lake Barton

GIRLS

4,000 meters

Team scores — Great Bend 19, Garden City 56, Hays 68, Salina South 91. Newton, Hutchinson, Wichita Southeast, McPherson no team score.

Top 10 — 1. Mayra Ramirez GB 16:51.67; 2. Jocelyn Sosa GC 17:04.37; 3. Stella Foster Hut. 17:23.39; 4. Chloe Inskeep Hut. 17:36.63; 5. Emilia Diaz GB 17:39.71; 6. Haley McCormick GB 17:42.38; 7. McKenna Esfeld GB 17:43.45; 8. Reagan Huslig GB 17:46.40; 9. Landri Dotts Hys, 18:03.92; 10. Gabby Mayes New. 18:03.95.

Other New. runners — 11. Ashley Salgado 18:15.11, 32. Emily Torres 20:28.00, 36. Aspen Schmidt 20:46.74.

BOYS

4,000 meters

Team scores – Great Bend 21, Garden City 48, Newton 63, Wichita Southeast 124, Salina South 148, McPherson 152, Hays 166. Hutchinson no team score.

Top 10 — 1. Ethan Fisher GC 13:51.44; 2. Noah Cole Hut. 13:53.90; 3. Kaiden Esfeld GB 14:00.59; 4. Sage Cauley GB 14:06.72; 5. Collin Hammond GB 14:09.94; 6. Alex Smith GB 14:22.82; 7. Erik Jantz New. 14:27.71; 8. Evan Hammond GB 14:28.33; 9. Santiago Nunez GC 14:28.93; 10. Mario Bustillos GC 14:38.83.

Other Newton runners — 11. Eli Blaufuss 14:38.86, 13. Luke Schmidt 14:43.14, 14. Widley Nocenti 14:48.35, 25. Caleb Koontz 15:25.44, 29. Grant Treaster 15:53.45, 31. Ben Gering 15:58.30, 32. Gabe Gaeddert 16:09.06, 33. Jason Catache 16:11.12, 38. Simon Hodge 16:27.08, 46. Elijah Edwards 17:08.19, 54. Alexander Barnett 18:11.24.

Junior varsity

Two miles

Team scores — Garden City 19, Newton 53, Wichita Southeast 90, Hays 104, Salina South 113.

Newton results — 2. Kaden Anderson 12:29.78, 10. Drew Dillon 13:39.30, 15. Ben Crawford 13:47.60, 18. Justin Franz 13:58.79, 19. Jacob Senn 14:00.01, 20. Max Musser 14:10.98, 34. Hannes Maeneke 14:58.95, 36. John Koontz 15:03.39.