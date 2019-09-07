Two people were arrested after police officers served a search warrant at a Leavenworth residence, a police spokesman said.

Police officers served what was described as a high risk narcotics search warrant Thursday in the 300 block of Kiowa Street. Leavenworth Deputy Police Chief Dan Nicodemus said the warrant was considered high risk because officers had reason to believe there was the potential for danger. Members of the Leavenworth Police Department’s Special Weapons and Tactics Team as well as a Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department tactical team were utilized when the warrant was served.

Nicodemus said the warrant was served shortly after 1 p.m. without incident.

During the search, officers found what they believe to be marijuana. Nicodemus said the amount of suspected marijuana found is large enough to be considered a dealer amount.

Police also found what they believe to be the drug called ecstasy.

Officers also seized six firearms including an AR-15 rifle and AK-47 rifle.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man who lives at the residence for an allegation of distribution of marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school.

Police also arrested a 27-year-old man who was at the residence for an unrelated misdemeanor warrant, Nicodemus said.

Two other people who were at the residence at the time of the search were released.

Nicodemus said the suspected drugs will be sent to a laboratory for analysis.

