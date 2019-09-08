Hutchinson Regional Ultrasound Department granted accreditation

The Hutchinson Regional Medical Center Imaging Services Ultrasound Department has been awarded a three-year accreditation from the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in the areas of Extracranial Cerebrovascular Testing and Peripheral Venous Testing.

The accreditation followed an intensive application and review process, which affirmed the department’s compliance with published standards.

“The staff at Hutchinson Regional Medical Center is to be commended for demonstrating the facility’s pursuit of excellence documenting quality patient care in the field of Vascular Testing,” said Marge Hutchisson, director of accreditation for the IAC, in a release.

Raleigh White, director of imaging services for Hutch Regional, said the accreditation process was comprised of a detailed self-evaluation followed by a thorough review by a panel of medical experts.

“The IAC accreditation process enables both the critical operational and technical components of Hutch Regional to be assessed, including representative case studies and their corresponding final reports,” White said.

Intersocietal Accreditation Commission is an international healthcare certification organization headquartered in Ellicott City, Md.

“There are few things of greater importance than being recognized by our peers as a national leader in multiple fields of the most advanced methods to treat our patients,” said Ken Johnson, Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System president and CEO. “It is a reflection of the high caliber of our employees at Hutch Regional and their teamwork and commitment to developing the best way to achieve our goals.

Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers series at Newton Presbyterian Manor

NEWTON – When someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, friends and family have many questions. What does the diagnosis mean? What kinds of plans need to be made? What resources are available to help? As the disease progresses, new questions reflect growing needs for skills, programs and services.

“Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers” is a three-session series from the Alzheimer’s Association. Presbyterian Manor will host the series of free events Oct. 3, Oct. 10 and Oct. 17 at Newton Presbyterian Manor, 1200 E. Seventh.

The first session Oct. 3 will focus on the Early Stages, followed by the Middle Stages Oct. 10 and Late Stages on Oct. 17.

These classes will provide information on what to expect, how to plan, and what resources are available at each stage of the disease. You can attend one or all classes to fit your family’s situation.

Each session will be from 9 to 11 a.m.

RSVP by Oct. 1 to marketing director Noelle Dickinson at 316-283-5400 or ndickinson@pmma.org.

Sunflower Diversified Pancake Dinner set

Tickets for the 19th annual Sunflower Diversified Services pancake dinner and related raffle are now available.

The event is 4 to 7 p.m., Sept. 19 at the Prince of Peace Parish Center, 4100 Broadway. Earlier that day, Sunflower will host the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee at 9 a.m. at Westside Market, 5523 10th.

Sunflower is a nonprofit agency that serves infants, toddlers and adults with intellectual disabilities and delays in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties.

Tickets for the all-you-can-eat pancake-and-sausage dinner are $5 and are available in advance or at the door for dine-in or carry-out. Raffle tickets are also available until the pancake feed.

Scott Donovan of Eagle Radio will host a live remote and FX Unlimited, DJ, will entertain with background music.

All proceeds from Sunflower fundraisers are used to directly support clients in the five-county service area. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 620-792-1325.

MAMTC changes company name

OVERLAND PARK – Mid-America Manufacturing Technology Center (MAMTC) announced the company name is changing to Kansas Manufacturing Solutions as of Sept. 10.

“MAMTC has become known as a trusted advisor to Kansas manufacturers,” stated CEO Tiffany Stovall. “Even though our name and look are changing, we're just as committed to working shoulder-to-shoulder with Kansas manufacturers to solve their challenges.”

The change is to be more representative of its vision and mission, and to be more relevant in the ever-progressing industry of manufacturing.

MAMTC was established in 1991 as part of the NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP) to offer technical and business assistance to small and medium-sized manufacturers in Kansas, Colorado, Missouri and Wyoming. Eventually, the four states established Centers in their states to support the unique needs of their manufacturers.

Currently, there are 51 Centers in the NIST MEP program, one for each state and Puerto Rico. MAMTC, now KMS, is the Kansas Center.

“Although the Mid-America Manufacturing Technology Center name holds a great history, it no longer represents who the company is today nor describes what we do for manufacturers in Kansas,” said Ed Honesty, Jr., chairman of the agency board and president of Best Harvest Bakeries. “Kansas Manufacturing Solutions better communicates who we are.”

In 2018, Kansas Manufacturing Solutions increased manufacturer sales by $235 million, creating or retaining 3,448 jobs, and saving $70.1 million for manufacturers, based upon independent third-party surveys of clients.

As the only resource solely focused on growing manufacturing in the state, Kansas Manufacturing Solutions will continue to address the challenges of small and medium-sized companies in the competitive and advancing manufacturing industry.

The statewide manufacturing assistance center partially funded by the NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP).

Underground Vaults continues international growth

Underground Vaults & Storage (UV&S), a Hutchinson-based industry leader in offsite storage for the film and entertainment industry, has announced the recent acquisition of the UK-based company, Media Servicing Ltd.

Located in London, Media Servicing provides a range of services all catering to the entertainment industry. It's the second international acquisition for the Kansas-based company in the past 15 months, as they continue to expand in location and service offerings.

Media Servicing, along with offsite storage and environmentally responsible recycling of media, has carved out an expertise working with entertainment clients promoting their projects at large film festivals and media events.

The 6-year-old company is now widely recognized as a leader in event marketing and promotions for clients throughout Europe.

Dean Monahan, founder and managing director, will stay on in that capacity to oversee all UK-based operations for UV&S.

“We are so pleased to bring the expertise and offerings of Media Servicing to the UV&S family,” said President Lee Spence. “With the growth we’ve seen in the entertainment industry worldwide, being able to bring new services beyond just storage is part of our strategic plan to deepen our partnerships with our clients. Not only will this broaden our operation in Europe, but it will also bring new offerings for our clients in the United States.”

Founded in 1959, Underground Vaults & Storage is a privately held, full-service records and information management company. It provides records storage, digital conversion, NAID certified destruction services and data center hosting and technology support to worldwide clients. UV&S has 10 locations in the United States and two in the United Kingdom.

More information on UV&S can be found at www.undergroundvaults.com.

Area schools receive Dollar General literacy grants

The Dollar General Literacy Foundation announced the award of $27,000 in youth literacy grants in Kansas, including to two area schools, to help students and educators reach literacy goals throughout the academic year.

The funds are aimed at supporting youth literacy programs within a 20-mile radius of a Dollar General store or distribution center across the 44 states Dollar General serves. Recipients plan to use the funds to help students learn to read, prepare for the high school equivalency exam, or learn English.

The area recipients included: Harper Elementary School, Harper, $2,000; and Moundridge Elementary School, Moundridge, $1,500.