The U.S. sells almost no beef, poultry or pork to China, to the frustration of Gregg Doud.

Doud, who grew up in Jewell County, is the Chief Agricultural Negotiator in the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative in Washington, D.C.

Doud, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Great Bend, and Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam composed a panel Saturday at the Kansas State Fair for a forum on agricultural trade sponsored by WIBW Radio and the Kansas Agriculture Network.

Doud said the meat products aren’t sold because the U.S. doesn’t have the access in China. “They won’t even buy any of our pet food,” Doud said. The conversations, he said, “have been very frustrating.”

For Marshall, the frustration is that the successor to NAFTA, the pending United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement or USMCA, has not been brought to the House floor for a vote. He blames Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, for not bringing the bill forward.

Beam said exporting products is key. Kansas ranks No. 1 in sorghum and wheat production and is the fifth leading state in total agricultural output.

One encouraging sign Doud cited was the recent announcement that the U.S. and Japan had reached an agreement in principle on a trade deal. Canada and Mexico are major purchasers of U.S. products, but Japan also is a leading trade partner.

“It’s hard to get anything done in Congress,” Marshall said, but the bilateral agreement between the U.S. and Japan would not require Congressional approval.

Doud said the U.S. has to be focused on exporting more meat products. He said the “robustness” of this country's regulatory system in monitoring meat processing is "unrivaled."

“It’s one of our advantages,” Doud said.

Doud also wants to promote the export of ethanol.

Trade and tariff wars have resulted in higher costs for American buyers and the inability to market some U.S. goods.

Marshall said he spoke to Trump about eight weeks ago in the Oval Office, and Trump asked, “ ‘Roger, how are your farmers doing?’ ”

“ ‘Tell your farmers that I love them,’ ” Marshall said Trump said.

“Your president does know that agriculture is struggling,” Marshall said.

The forum took place in the fairgrounds’ Bretz and Young Injury Lawyers Arena. In even-numbered years, a gubernatorial or U.S. Senate candidate debate is usually held in the arena on the first Saturday of the State Fair, and the debates draw a throng.

On Saturday, the arena’s bleachers were far from packed for the agricultural trade forum.