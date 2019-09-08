Readers meet goals in library program

MCPHERSON — On Sept. 1 2017, the McPherson Public Library introduced an early literacy program called 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten.

The program, designed to give babies, toddlers and preschoolers a jump start on learning, encourages parents and caregivers to provide positive literacy experiences by reading aloud to their children regularly. Since the launch, 166 children have read 42,900 books. And this year, eleven children have completed reading their 1,000 books.

“One of the best ways to encourage learning is simply to spend time sharing books with your child,” said Jennifer McCulley, youth services coordinator. “Congratulations to all of this year’s finishers and a very big thank you to everyone who read to them along the way.”

Parents and guardians can sign up for the program at the library. Upon registration, families will receive their first reading log. Small rewards can also be earned along the way.

For additional information call the library at 245-2570 or email them at library@macpl.